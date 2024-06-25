Int'l Forum in Azerbaijan's Shusha to shape our future - ICESCO Director General

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 25. I believe that participants of the Shusha International Youth Forum will develop a number of recommendations shaping our future, Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim bin Muhammad AlMalik, said on the sidelines of the forum, Trend reports.

"Youth are investors in peaceful coexistence, capable of driving change and shaping our future. We are delighted to have them here. We believe that participants at this forum will generate recommendations to be shared among our member countries and international organizations," he stated.

To note, Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts the "By Youth for Youth" international forum. It has drawn official state representatives, high-ranking officials from international organizations and various countries, along with approximately 200 delegates from ICESCO member nations.

The forum aims to explore the perspectives and experiences of youth from Islamic countries in peacebuilding, sustainable development, culture, and the environment. It seeks to enhance opportunities for youth engagement in these areas by fostering discussion on innovative solutions and facilitating networking among young leaders.

