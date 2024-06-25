Kazakh leader and OSCE's chairperson-in-office discuss bilateral agenda

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 25. During the meeting of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign, European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as interaction within the OSCE, Trend reports via Akorda.

Tokayev noted that, given the current security challenges, the OSCE carries out systematic work in all three dimensions in the region and beyond. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to close cooperation with all sides in achieving the goals enshrined in the Astana Declaration of the 2010 OSCE Summit.

"We are ready to make efforts to achieve these noble goals and to continue working together with the Maltese Chairmanship to ensure comprehensive and cooperative security," he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed warm wishes to the President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono and showed willingness to roll up sleeves and give a boost to Kazakh-Maltese relations.

