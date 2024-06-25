Azerbaijan identifies remains of several more people missing in first Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The remains of 20 more people missing in the first Karabakh War have been identified, the statement of the Azerbaijani State Commission for Captives and Missing Citizens said, Trend reports.

Furthermore, the State Commission for Captives and Missing Citizens, representing the expert group of employees from the General Prosecutor's Office, the Main Military Medical Department of the State Security Service, the Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Association of the Ministry of Health, the Mine Action Agency, and the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, have identified 20 more missing individuals from the first Karabakh War.

"On June 25, the State Commission working group called a meeting with the families of the missing people. There, they received thorough information and answers to their queries about the people whose fates were made clear. Working with the pertinent governmental agencies, the required preparations are being made to arrange the burial of those people's remains. Extra information in this respect will be made available to the public," the statement reads.

