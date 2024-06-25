Forum for Cooperation among Azerbaijani NGOs wraps up in Zangilan

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Forum for Cooperation among Azerbaijani NGOs held in Azerbaijan's Zangilan under the joint organization of the Agency for State Support to NGOs and the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum has wrapped up, Trend reports.

On the second day of the forum, attended by approximately 200 representatives of various NGOs, panel discussions were held on two key topics: "Environmental consequences of Armenia’s mining industry" and "COP29 and the Solidarity Movement for a Green World."

During the "Environmental consequences of Armenia’s mining industry" panel, moderated by Ayaz Mirzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Journalists' Network Public Union, Amin Mammadov, Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, along with Sabit Bagirov, Chairman Entrepreneurship and Market Economy Assistance Foundation, Mugabil Bayramov, Chairman of the Public Association of Cartographers of Azerbaijan, and Aziz Gasimov, Chairman of the Student Youth Organization of Nakhchivan State University, provided detailed information about the environmental consequences of the mining industry in Armenia.

The forum participants were presented with a map detailing Armenia's mineral resources and mining industry, compiled in three languages. The map highlighted the pollution of rivers flowing from Armenia into Azerbaijan, documenting mineral deposits and the locations of factories responsible for environmental degradation. These factories discharge waste into tributaries of the Araz River, affecting the atmosphere, water sources, and vegetation cover in areas bordering Nakhchivan. Discussions underscored the significant threat posed by these environmental impacts to the 23,000 residents of the Sadarak region.

At the "COP29 and the Solidarity Movement for a Green World" panel discussion, moderated by Azer Allahveranov, member of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, Shabnam Mammadova, member of the Organizing Committee of COP29, founder of the "SmartNation" platform, Gulshan Akhundova, Chairwoman of the Public Association "Woman, Development, Future," Firuza Sultanzade, member of the COP29 Organizing Committee, Chairperson of the Board of the “EkoSfera" Socio-Ecological Center, and COP29 expert Isa Aliyev talked about factors affecting climate change and measures taken to eliminate environmental consequences. The work done in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur was also discussed during the panel discussion. It was noted that green energy is a priority in the territories liberated from occupation. The importance of using new-generation technologies in the settlements was also emphasized during the discussions.

Following the panel discussions, the "Solidarity Appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs for a Green World" was announced.

The event concluded with an artistic presentation, marking the end of the Forum for Cooperation among Azerbaijani NGOs.

