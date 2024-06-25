France's arming of Armenia threatens Azerbaijan and entire South Caucasus - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. France's arming of Armenia poses a threat to Azerbaijan and the entire South Caucasus region, a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev said at today's plenary session, Trend reports.

According to him, this is an attempt to create a threat even to Russia and Türkiye as well.

"Macron aims to conduct his experiment in the South Caucasus, but he will not succeed because Azerbaijan has a strong army. This move by Macron also contradicts international law. It would be better if the French government focused on preventing human rights violations in their colonial territories," the MP emphasized.

