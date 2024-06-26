Turkmenistan ready to expand energy cooperation with UAE

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 26. Turkmenistan is ready to expand energy cooperation with the UAE, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting with UAE Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri in Ashgabat.

Among the promising vectors of cooperation, the parties named the fuel and energy complex, where positive experience of joint activities with leading UAE companies has been accumulated.

The President stressed that Turkmenistan, possessing huge reserves of hydrocarbon resources, aims to develop this industry in a diversified way and is also ready to deepen cooperation in this direction with the UAE.

In turn, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri confirmed that the UAE business community is interested in strengthening its position in the promising Turkmen market.

Inviting Emirati companies to participate in major international energy projects in Turkmenistan, the head of state expressed support for the realization of investment potential.

At the same time, the sphere of renewable and "green" energy was identified in a number of new areas of cooperation, in the context of which the expediency of building partnership in this area was emphasized and mutual readiness to consider opportunities for the implementation of joint projects was confirmed.

Meanwhile, in January of this year, the Turkmengaz State Concern and ADNOC signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to attract strategic partners for the development of the third stage of the Galkynysh gas field and their possible participation in the implementation of energy projects related to the construction of gas pipeline infrastructure for natural gas supplies to the countries of the region and other states.

ADNOC is the national oil company of Abu Dhabi, UAE, which controls 95 percent of the UAE's hydrocarbon reserves and ranks 6th in the world in terms of oil reserves and 7th in terms of natural gas reserves.

Subsidiaries of the parent firm are involved in petroleum product marketing and distribution, refining and finance, and exploration and production.