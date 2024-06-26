Tajikistan's ministry signs MoU with FLSmidth on mining sector cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 26. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Investment Project Implementation Center of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan and FLSmidth, a multinational company headquartered in Denmark, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik ministry, the memorandum was signed during a meeting between the Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, Sherali Kabir, and the leadership of FLSmidth, represented by Peter Flanagan.

Discussions during the meeting focused on identifying priority areas for collaboration within the mining sector and outlining joint project developments. It was emphasized that 93 percent of Tajikistan's terrain consists of mountainous regions rich in significant minerals such as lithium, copper, antimony, and others.

As outlined in the memorandum, plans include developing a Joint Plan and establishing a Working Group between the parties.

FLSmidth is recognized as a leading supplier specializing in technology development and equipment manufacturing for the mining, beneficiation, and cement industries.