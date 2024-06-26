Azerbaijani envoy to ICESCO reveals priority of forum "By Youth for Youth"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The event "By Youth for Youth" is focused on the ideas of young people, Azerbaijan's envoy to ICESCO Shargiyya Hasanova told reporters commenting on the event in Baku, Trend reports.

She brought attention to the fact that Azerbaijan is hosting the inaugural "By Youth for Youth" event.

“Yesterday, the international event got underway in Shusha, our lovely region, and we young people did our best to showcase Azerbaijan at the event,” she added.

To note, the "By Youth for Youth" international forum is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The forum aims to facilitate discussions among youth from Islamic countries on peacebuilding, sustainable development, culture, and the environment. It seeks to create opportunities for their active participation in these areas, explore innovative solutions, and foster connections among young leaders.

