BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijani athletes successfully performed at the European Powerlifting Championships held in Salo, Finland, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Razim Huseynov (125 kg) took first place.

He became the absolute champion of the competition. Seymur Guliyev and Zaur Jafarov achieved the same success.

Ali Askerov, Elmir Tarverdiev, Samir Mamedov took first places at the European Championships. Zhalya Azizova won a silver medal in the competition.