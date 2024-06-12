NATO SecGen confirms NATO's intention to allocate 40 billion euros to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) intends to annually allocate 40 billion euros for military support to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the Bucharest Seven summit in Latvia, Trend reports.

He noted that this issue will be discussed at the bloc's summit in the United States. The Secretary General added that NATO is committed to maintaining this level of funding for as long as necessary.

In addition, the Secretary General expressed confidence that at the summit, which will be held in Washington, a decision will be made to transfer from the United States the authority to coordinate all military supplies to Ukraine.