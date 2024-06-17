Protestors facing criminal charges in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. A criminal case has been opened in Armenia against 12 people who participated in a rally on Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan, organized on June 12 by the "Tavush for Motherland" movement headed by priest Bagrat Galstanyan, Trend reports.

According to the information, 8 of them have been taken into custody, and 4 are under house arrest. Another one has been released on his recognizance.

To recall, clashes broke out in Yerevan's city center on June 12 between police and protesters who were expressing their opposition to the border demarcation. The authorities responded to attempts to block access to the Parliament building by employing stun grenades. As a result, around 101 individuals sought medical assistance following the clashes. Out of these, 66 individuals have been discharged, while 32 are still in the hospital with injuries that vary from minor to moderate. The violence also led to injuries for 17 police officers.

