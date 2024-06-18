"Forecasting healthy futures" global summit underway in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The annual global summit themed "Forecasting healthy futures", held ahead of COP, has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The summit aims to support the preservation and expansion of achievements in healthcare in the context of climate change, with a focus on the most vulnerable communities worldwide.

Addressing the participants, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that WHO works closely with Azerbaijan and welcomes the inclusion of health in COP29. "We can only effectively combat climate change through joint action," he added.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev pointed out that climate change has a serious impact on people's health. "The consequences of climate change are increasing. We must strive for a more sustainable future".

He also noted that Azerbaijan will complete all COP29-related work on time. "It's too early to predict how many countries will participate in COP29," he added.

COP28 Chairman Majid Al Suwaidi said in his video message that countries must work together and show solidarity to tackle climate change. He also highlighted the importance of financing in the health sector.

The event will gather global leaders in healthcare, climate, and development and will build on the success of the summit held in Abu Dhabi as part of COP28.

To note, "Health Day" was officially declared at the summit in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of the COP28 agenda.

This year, the summit will discuss the latest trends and challenges faced by the healthcare and development sectors in Azerbaijan and the region.

