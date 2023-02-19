Gymnast from Kazakhstan takes first place at Trampoline World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Athlete Danil Mussabayev, representing Kazakhstan, took first place with 59.240 points at the World Cup in trampolining in Baku in the individual program for men, Trend reports.

In second place with a score of 58.530 points, Spanish gymnast Jorge Martin, the third place was taken by the representative of France, Allan Morante, with result of 58.270 points.

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.