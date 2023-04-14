Azerbaijan confirms 82 more COVID-19 cases, 85 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijan has detected 82 new COVID-19 cases, 85 patients have recovered and four have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 830,701 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,022 of them have recovered, and 10,206 people have died. Currently, 473 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 851 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,574,219 tests have been conducted so far.