Position of Azerbaijani Army in Nakhchivan subjected to fire

Society Materials 16 August 2023 18:44 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the country's Nakhchivan have been subjected to fire, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions of the Birali settlement of the Davali region using various caliber small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Sadarak settlement of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on August 16, at about 17:00.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

