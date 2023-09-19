Azerbaijan controls operational situation in all directions on border - SBS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The operational situation on the state border of Azerbaijan in all directions is under the full control of Azerbaijan, the Head of the press center of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, Aftandil Abbasov said, Trend reports.

"On Azerbaijan's part, the necessary measures are being taken to protect the state border. The SBS will immediately take adequate and harsh retaliatory measures in connection with possible provocative actions," Abbasov said.

Meanwhile, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On September 19, 2023, at about 4 o'clock in the morning, on the 58th kilometer of the new Akhmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, a Howo truck belonging to the Azerbaijan State Highway Agency (AAYDA) working on this road was blown up by an anti-tank mine. As a result of the terrorist attack, the driver and passenger were killed at the scene.

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan went to the site of the terrorist attack on a Kamaz truck. On a newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard, Khojavend district, a Russia's KAMAZ truck carrying employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as a result of a terrorist act, was blown up by a mine set by a sabotage group of Armenian separatist troops on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

According to the statement, Asim Jamalzade, born on February 5, 1994, Ramil Shirinov, born on July 8, 1987, Seymur Mahmudov, born on July 12, 1991 and Khazar Zamanov, born on July 21, 1998 died at the scene.