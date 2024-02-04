Azerbaijani judoka wins silver medal at Grand Slam tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Azerbaijani judoka won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament held in Paris, Trend reports.

Zelim Tskaev, who competed in the weight category up to 81 kg, defeated opponents from the Comoros, Portugal, United Arab Emirates and Canada and reached the final.

The representative of Azerbaijan, who lost to the Belgian Mathias Cassel in the decisive match, took second place.

Other team members Rashid Mamedaliyev, Ibrahim Aliyev (both 73 kilograms) and Said Mollai (81 kilograms) were unable to achieve success.