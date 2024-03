BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The next episode of "Ulduzlu Idman" has been released on Idman.biz TV, Trend reports.

The renowned singer Ayan Babakishiyeva was the guest of the well-known TV host Zumrud Badalova. She showcased her fencing skills at the gym, which she practices in her spare time.

Click on the video to watch the full episode:

