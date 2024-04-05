Azerbaijan's prosecutor general holds talks with Russia's deputy prosecutor general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. A delegation headed by Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Petr Gorodov has arrived on a working visit to Azerbaijan to participate in a five-party meeting of representatives of the Prosecutor General's Offices of the Caspian littoral states upon the invitation of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Trend reports.

At the bilateral meeting at the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev emphasized that friendship and cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are strategic, and due to joint efforts and the political will of the heads of state, bilateral relations between the countries are successfully developing in all directions.

The Prosecutor General noted the high level of cooperation between the Prosecutor's Office and law enforcement agencies of the two countries, as well as in other spheres, noting that effective cooperation has been observed in recent years in the spheres of legal assistance in criminal cases, extradition, and scientific and educational activities.

Aliyev also underlined that Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was fully restored under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and today, with the attention and care of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, reconstruction and construction works are being carried out in Karabakh at a rapid pace.

The Prosecutor General also emphasized that the holding of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan, which is one of the most prestigious international events, once again testifies to the great trust and respect of the countries of the world towards Azerbaijan and the growing authority and strong positions of our country in the world.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Petr Gorodov noted the exemplary nature of the longstanding close ties between the two countries, as well as between the prosecutor's offices of the two friendly and partner states. Emphasizing the importance of the five-sided meeting of representatives of the Prosecutor General's' Offices of the Caspian littoral states, he expressed confidence that this format would contribute to the continuation of productive interaction.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov also took part in the meeting.

