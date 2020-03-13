Khalid Ahadov: Azerbaijani banks to see no queue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

The non-commodity sector share in Azerbaijan's economy is 60 percent, however there is some dependence in country's export, which affects the behavior of country's economic agents, Assistant on economic issues to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Khalid Ahadov said, Trend reports.

He said that the facts and expectations always affect the behavior of consumers.

"The first fact is that coronavirus spreading affects behavior of consumers. The second fact is that oil prices have decreased by nearly $20, which is led to banks' customers forming certain expectations. However, it should be noted that the budget and macroeconomic structure of Azerbaijan differs of some countries, for example from Russia. Azerbaijani economy is build in such a way that via some kind of 'buffers' the influence of changes in oil prices is prevented. Changes in oil prices can affect the budget insignificantly or have indirect influence," he said.