Working group on energy supply in Azerbaijani liberated lands holds meeting (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:48

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

The working group on the energy supply of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created to solve the issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, held a video conference meeting, Trend reports on Sept. 22.

The issues related to the implementation of the tasks and instructions by the Working Group arising as a result of the meeting of the Coordination Headquarters on September 16 were discussed at the meeting.

The implementation of measures to restore the energy infrastructure in the relevant territories and the implementation of the decisions made during the period since the recent meeting of the Working Group were considered and the next steps were outlined.

The members of the Working Group assessed the information in such spheres as the construction of transmission and distribution power lines, the construction of appropriate substations, the design of a gas transportation system in certain areas, heat supply, etc., and answered questions.

Discussions were held in connection with the work carried out to supply electricity and heat to the strategic facilities in Shusha city.

The participants were informed about the ongoing work on establishing the power infrastructure, including the ongoing construction of power stations in the city.

The Working Group members stressed that the provision of electricity is of particular importance in the infrastructure projects, given that most of the boiler houses, which are the basis of the heating system, will be powered by electricity.

It was said at the meeting that on September 19 of this year, the work on power supply and heat supply of strategic objects in the city of Shusha was assessed on the spot, a presentation on the results of monitoring and information on the work on heating systems inside buildings and residential quarters was presented.

Besides, issues on the ongoing construction of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasi hydropower plants which will allow Azerbaijan and Iran jointly use water and energy resources of the Araz river in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, as well as issues on the further operation of the stations were discussed.

Also, an exchange of views took place on other issues in connection with the activities of the Working Group. It was recommended to improve the efficiency of coordination between the working groups and, if necessary, give preference to the practice of holding joint meetings.

The Coordination Headquarters is led by Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.