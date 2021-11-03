Azerbaijan, UAE discuss possibilities of expanding co-op in several spheres (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
Azerbaijan and the UAE discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in a number of areas at the eighth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic, trade and technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE, held in Dubai, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports on Nov. 3.
According to Jabbarov, the fields cover investment, trade, green energy, agriculture, food security, small and medium businesses, innovation, logistics, tourism, health and science.
This intergovernmental commission is an effective platform for identifying new areas of the bilateral partnership, added the minister.
---
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Proposal made not to refund VAT on purchases of cars, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan has great potential to become leader in transition to green economy – EBRD manager (Exclusive)
EBRD considering support to Azerbaijan in developing low-carbon pathway for power generation sector (Exclusive)
We will definitely see new names at World Championships and World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku - Farid Gayibov
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss activity of working group for restoration of communications in South Caucasus