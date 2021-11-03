Azerbaijan, UAE discuss possibilities of expanding co-op in several spheres (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan and the UAE discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in a number of areas at the eighth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic, trade and technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE, held in Dubai, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports on Nov. 3.

According to Jabbarov, the fields cover investment, trade, green energy, agriculture, food security, small and medium businesses, innovation, logistics, tourism, health and science.

This intergovernmental commission is an effective platform for identifying new areas of the bilateral partnership, added the minister.

---

