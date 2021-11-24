Azerbaijan may set new state duties for registration of passenger cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The new state duties may be set for the registration of passenger cars in Azerbaijan, depending on the car's engine, Trend reports on Nov. 24.

This issue has been outlined in an amendment to the law "On State Duty", which was discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Nov. 24.

The amount of state duties for registration and temporary registration of vehicles, state registration of vehicles in the corresponding executive structures on the basis of agreements will be changed in accordance with the amendment.

Moreover, the amount of some state fees will be set upon the law, rather than upon a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

So, if the capacity of a car engine is up to 2,000 cubic centimeters, then a state duty of 0.05 manat ($0.03) will be withheld for each cubic centimeter of the engine; 3,000 cubic centimeters - 100 manat ($58) + 0.1 manat ($0.06) for each cubic centimeter (starting from 2,001 up to 3,000 cubic centimeters); 4,000 cubic centimeters - 200 manat ($117) + 0.2 manat ($0.1) for each cubic centimeter (starting from 3,001 to 4,000 cubic centimeters of the engine).

The bill was put to a vote and adopted in the second reading.