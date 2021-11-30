Azerbaijan to launch social package in 2022 - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
Trend:
The process of implementing a social package that will cover more than two million people will be launched in Azerbaijan in 2022, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said at the ministerial meeting, Trend reports.
"Thus, social benefits will increase," the minister added.
