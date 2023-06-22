Number of users of electronic money growing - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The sphere of electronic money is of great interest, and the number of their active users is constantly growing, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Rashad Orujov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee (Parliament) on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

However, he noted that today it is impossible to keep accurate statistics on the number of players in the market of electronic money organizations and the volume of their operations.

"Most likely, after the adoption of the law "On Payment Services and payment systems", these statistics will become more accurate due to the great interest in it," Orujov said.