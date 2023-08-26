Baku hosts Black Sea-Caspian Logistics 2023 Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Baku will host the forum "Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2023: Corridors, Cargo, and Infrastructure,, organized with the cooperation of Azerbaijan Maritime Engineering and Construction LLC (AMEC) and with the organization of the Association of International Road Carriers of Azerbaijan (ABADA), from September 20 through September 21, the ABADA told Trend.

The forum will discuss modern realities, the active use by logistics companies and shippers of transport corridors passing through the territory of the countries around the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, as well as the development of new services, routes, and infrastructure.

In addition, during the forum, discussions will be held with professionals of the logistics industry of the Black Sea and Caspian regions on current market issues.