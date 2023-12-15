Nuclear - most reliable clean energy source, IBNI says

MERSIN, Türkiye, December 15. Nuclear energy is the most reliable clean energy source, Daniel Dean, Chairman of the International Bank for Nuclear Infrastructure (IBNI), said, Trend reports.

The remark was made during the Journalist Workshop 2023 in the Turkish city of Mersin.

Dean highlighted that nuclear energy boasts one of the lowest lifecycle carbon emissions.

"Nevertheless, despite emissions during construction and manufacturing being minimal, they exist. Nuclear power stands out as the most reliable form of energy generation, demonstrating incredibly high capacity factors, often reaching 90 percent and above consistently. To achieve broader decarbonization goals, diverse energy forms like hydrogen, process heat, and desalinated water are essential. Nuclear technology emerges as a versatile solution capable of providing these varied energy types, potentially holding significant implications depending on each country's circumstances," he said.

Dean added that when it comes to fulfilling both national and global clean energy objectives, nuclear energy offers more than just a low-carbon option.

"The versatility of nuclear energy shines through in catering to various energy needs, be it the demand for escalated electricity consumption, the electrification of economies, industrial process heat, district heating and cooling systems, or the growing necessity of hydrogen in low-carbon energy and economies. Additionally, nuclear power can contribute to the production of desalinated water, showcasing its adaptability across a spectrum of critical energy requirements," he explained.

Meanwhile, the UK New Nuclear Watch Institute, in cooperation with the Nuclear Industry Association and Türkiye's Sustainable Enerji Projeler company, is holding a Journalist Workshop 2023, aimed at addressing issues of nuclear energy development in times of changing climate.