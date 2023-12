Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 44.9310 manat, or $26.43 (1.31 percent), this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 48.6132 manat, or $28.59 (1.43 percent), and amounted to 3,458.7707 manat ($2,034.57) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold December 11 3,395.2740 ($1,997.21) December 18 3,439.0830 ($2,022.98) December 12 3,376.4040 ($1,986.11) December 19 3,439.5930 ($2,023.28) December 13 3,364.5805 ($1,979.16) December 20 3,468.9520 ($2,040.55) December 14 3,453.2780 ($2,031.33) December 21 3,462.2115 ($2,036.59) December 15 3,461.2510 ($2,036.02) December 22 3,484.0140 ($2,049.41) Average weekly 3,410.1575 ($2,005.97) Average weekly 3,458.7707 ($2,034.57)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.8098 manat, or $0.47 (1.99 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.9965 manat ($24.11), which is 4.37 percent, or 1.3788 manat ($0.81) more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver December 11 39.0244 ($22.95) December 18 40.6817 ($23.93) December 12 38.9751 ($22.96) December 19 40.5093 ($23.82) December 13 38.5586 ($22.68) December 20 41.0087 ($24.12) December 14 40.5263 ($23.83) December 21 41.2913 ($24.28) December 15 41.0040 ($24.12) December 21 41.4915 ($24.40) Average weekly 39.6177 ($23.30) Average weekly 40.9965 ($23.11)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 33.7710 manat ($19.86), or 2.09 percent this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 42.1889 manat or $24.81 (2.66 percent) to 1,629.8903 manat ($958.75) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum December 11 1,561.2970 ($918.40) December 18 1,609.3560 ($946.67) December 12 1,559.6310 ($917.42) December 19 1,611.2770 ($947.80) December 13 1,538.0715 ($904.74) December 20 1,636.5050 ($962.64) December 14 1,599.6065 ($940.94) December 21 1,649.2465 ($970.14) December 15 1,632.9010 ($960.52) December 22 1,643.0670 ($966.50) Average weekly 1,587.7014 ($933.94) Average weekly 1,629.8903 ($958.75)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 66.4615 manat ($39.09), or 3.34 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium increased by 20.65 percent, or 348.9556 manat ($205.27) compared to last week, amounting to 2,039.0497 manat ($1,199.43).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium December 11 1,595.3650 ($938.44) December 18 1,989.0085 ($1,170) December 12 1,664.0530 ($978.85) December 19 2,010.2245 ($1,182.48) December 13 1,663.9600 ($978.79) December 20 2,094.1450 ($1,231.84) December 14 1,690.9900 ($944.69) December 21 2,046.4005 ($1,203.76) December 15 1,856.1025 ($1,091.82) December 22 2,055.4700 ($1,209.09) Average weekly 1,690.0941 ($994.17) Average weekly 2,039.0497 ($1,199.43)

