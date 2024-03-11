Several container trains to run monthly from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. A teleconference has been organized in connection with the arrival of a container train along the Middle Corridor to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov and chairman of Kazakhstan Railways JSC Nurlan Sauranbayev joined the teleconference organized with the participation of heads of state of both countries on the occasion of the arrival of container train to Baku along the Middle Corridor, following the direction of China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan.

The train, consisting of 61 containers, overcame the route of 7 thousand kilometers (terminal in Xi'an - Aktau - Absheron station) for 11 days. During the multimodal transportation, the containers were transshipped in the port of Kazakhstan and delivered via the Caspian Sea to the Baku International Sea Trade Port and from there to Absheron Station.

In terms of the development of the Middle Corridor and attraction of new cargoes, the Kazakh transport and logistics center, which recently started its activities in China, is aimed at a significant increase in the volume of freight traffic along the route. According to the preliminary agreement, it is planned to send 10 container trains a month to Azerbaijan through it. Additionally, for the development of the Middle Corridor, a DTC digital platform has been created, focused directly on consumers, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan railroads are integrated into the system of real-time tracking of cargoes along the route with the help of the 'Track and Trace' function. The creation and development of a unified digital ecosystem further increases the transparency and attractiveness of the Middle Corridor.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the railroad administrations of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, a significant increase in freight traffic is planned for 2024.

The volume of freight traffic between JSC "Kazakhstan Railways" and CJSC Azerbaijan Railways increased by 25 percent for January-February 2024 compared to the same period of 2023 and amounted to 539,500 tons.

Meanwhile, if earlier delivery of cargoes from China along the Middle Corridor to the Black Sea ports took about 53 days, currently the period of cargo delivery has been reduced to 18 days.

