Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 29 June 2024 10:54 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

17 June

1,7

24 June

1,7

18 June

1,7

25 June

1,7

19 June

1,7

26 June

1,7

20 June

1,7

27 June

1,7

21 June

1,7

28 June

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0011 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0039 manat and amounted to 1.8209 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

17 June

1,8253

24 June

1,8181

18 June

1,8253

25 June

1,8257

19 June

1,8253

26 June

1,8257

20 June

1,8260

27 June

1,8179

21 June

1,8221

28 June

1,8170

Average rate per week

1,8248

Average rate per week

1,8209

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0008 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0194 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

17 June

0,0193

24 June

0,0191

18 June

0,0193

25 June

0,0193

19 June

0,0193

26 June

0,0193

20 June

0,0204

27 June

0,0193

21 June

0,0195

28 June

0,0199

Average rate per week

0,0196

Average rate per week

0,0194

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0.0517 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

17 June

0,0523

24 June

0,0518

18 June

0,0523

25 June

0,0516

19 June

0,0523

26 June

0,0516

20 June

0,0523

27 June

0,0518

21 June

0,0517

28 June

0,0515

Average rate per week

0,0522

Average rate per week

0,0517

