Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
17 June
|
1,7
|
24 June
|
1,7
|
18 June
|
1,7
|
25 June
|
1,7
|
19 June
|
1,7
|
26 June
|
1,7
|
20 June
|
1,7
|
27 June
|
1,7
|
21 June
|
1,7
|
28 June
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0011 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0039 manat and amounted to 1.8209 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
17 June
|
1,8253
|
24 June
|
1,8181
|
18 June
|
1,8253
|
25 June
|
1,8257
|
19 June
|
1,8253
|
26 June
|
1,8257
|
20 June
|
1,8260
|
27 June
|
1,8179
|
21 June
|
1,8221
|
28 June
|
1,8170
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8248
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8209
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0008 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0194 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
17 June
|
0,0193
|
24 June
|
0,0191
|
18 June
|
0,0193
|
25 June
|
0,0193
|
19 June
|
0,0193
|
26 June
|
0,0193
|
20 June
|
0,0204
|
27 June
|
0,0193
|
21 June
|
0,0195
|
28 June
|
0,0199
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0196
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0194
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0.0517 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
17 June
|
0,0523
|
24 June
|
0,0518
|
18 June
|
0,0523
|
25 June
|
0,0516
|
19 June
|
0,0523
|
26 June
|
0,0516
|
20 June
|
0,0523
|
27 June
|
0,0518
|
21 June
|
0,0517
|
28 June
|
0,0515
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0522
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0517
