Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 17 June 1,7 24 June 1,7 18 June 1,7 25 June 1,7 19 June 1,7 26 June 1,7 20 June 1,7 27 June 1,7 21 June 1,7 28 June 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0011 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0039 manat and amounted to 1.8209 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 17 June 1,8253 24 June 1,8181 18 June 1,8253 25 June 1,8257 19 June 1,8253 26 June 1,8257 20 June 1,8260 27 June 1,8179 21 June 1,8221 28 June 1,8170 Average rate per week 1,8248 Average rate per week 1,8209

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0008 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0194 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 17 June 0,0193 24 June 0,0191 18 June 0,0193 25 June 0,0193 19 June 0,0193 26 June 0,0193 20 June 0,0204 27 June 0,0193 21 June 0,0195 28 June 0,0199 Average rate per week 0,0196 Average rate per week 0,0194

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0.0517 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira 17 June 0,0523 24 June 0,0518 18 June 0,0523 25 June 0,0516 19 June 0,0523 26 June 0,0516 20 June 0,0523 27 June 0,0518 21 June 0,0517 28 June 0,0515 Average rate per week 0,0522 Average rate per week 0,0517

