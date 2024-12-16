Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan boosts agricultural production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Nakhchivan Authonomous Republic produced agricultural products worth 326.4 million manat ($192 million) in the period from January through November this year, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee of Nakhchivan.

Based on the data insights, this reflects a 1.1 percent increase compared to the corresponding timeframe last year.

The total value of crop production increased by 1.2 percent and amounted to 179 million manat ($105.2 million) in the first 11 months of this year, while the total value of livestock production increased by 1.1 percent and amounted to 147.3 million manat ($86.6 million).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel