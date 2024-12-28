Enjoy interest-free payments with the Yelo Installment Card!

This New Year, make shopping on a budget effortless with the
Yelo Installment Card! Enjoy interest-free and commission-free
installments from 2 to 24 months at partner stores. Purchasing your
favorite products has never been more convenient.
Yelo Installment Card Partner Stores:
- Smart Electronics – Electronics and household appliances
- Adidas (Neftchilar pr. 111) – Clothing
- Charik Shoes – Footwear and accessories
- Yelo Travel – Travel agency
- Ugur Travel – Travel agency
A key advantage of the Yelo Installment Card is that there’s no
need to present a physical card at checkout. Simply inform the
cashier about your intent to use installments, and confirm the
request through the Yelo mobile app.
Start the New Year with the unmatched benefits of the Yelo Installment Card! Order now: https://bit.ly/yltyhnf
Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.
Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!