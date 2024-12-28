Enjoy interest-free payments with the Yelo Installment Card!

This New Year, make shopping on a budget effortless with the Yelo Installment Card! Enjoy interest-free and commission-free installments from 2 to 24 months at partner stores. Purchasing your favorite products has never been more convenient.



Yelo Installment Card Partner Stores:

Smart Electronics – Electronics and household appliances

Adidas (Neftchilar pr. 111) – Clothing

Charik Shoes – Footwear and accessories

Yelo Travel – Travel agency

Ugur Travel – Travel agency

A key advantage of the Yelo Installment Card is that there’s no need to present a physical card at checkout. Simply inform the cashier about your intent to use installments, and confirm the request through the Yelo mobile app.

Start the New Year with the unmatched benefits of the Yelo Installment Card! Order now: https://bit.ly/yltyhnf



