Azerbaijan’s private business to acquaint with prospects of using blockchain technology

25 June 2018 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Cryptocurrency market regulations to be discussed in Baku
Economy news 20 June 17:04
Registration of first crypto broker in Azerbaijan postponed
ICT 14 June 16:28
Azerbaijani company develops solution for payments with Bitcoin
ICT 13 June 13:58
Georgia seeks to reduce public administration costs using blockchain technology
Georgia 11 June 11:08
National cryptocurrency can enhance Azerbaijan’s global competitiveness
Economy news 4 June 07:28
IDC ready to assist Azerbaijan in its stance regarding cryptocurrencies
ICT 31 May 13:26
Azerbaijan’s blockchain center keen to become leading platform in region
ICT 25 May 15:18
Introduction of tax on cryptocurrency trade proposed in Azerbaijan
ICT 25 May 09:45
Import of cryptocurrency mining equipment in Azerbaijan becoming more liberal
ICT 24 May 17:15
Azerbaijan's Portmanat system to eyes to use blockchain for transactions
ICT 23 May 17:32
Blockchain platform to protect rights of Azerbaijani carpet-weaving masters
ICT 23 May 13:27
Firms engaged in blockchain, cryptocurrency sphere in Azerbaijan may claim state benefits
ICT 23 May 09:31
National cryptocurrency can enhance Azerbaijan’s global competitiveness
Economy news 18 May 12:55
Possibility of using smart contracts reviewed in Azerbaijan
ICT 18 May 10:07
Azerbaijan must continue work to implement blockchain technology (Exclusive)
Economy news 17 May 20:07
In which sectors can Azerbaijan use blockchain?
Economy news 17 May 19:49
TASE sets up blockchain securities lending platform
Economy news 17 May 17:29
Blockchain technology to facilitate operations among Azerbaijani banks
ICT 17 May 12:43