Azerbaijan may extend grace period for residents of industrial parks

5 August 2018 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The grace period for residents of industrial parks in Azerbaijan may be extended and relevant proposals have been sent to the government, a government source told Trend.

Currently, residents of industrial parks in the country receive various benefits for a period of 7 years. The new proposals provide for an extension of this period to 10 years.

They are exempt from taxes on real estate, profit, land tax and value added tax on imported equipment. The government, represented by "Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park" CJSC, also provides residents with the necessary infrastructure.

The source noted the reasons for the extension of the grace period, then added, that under the law residents can enjoy benefits from the moment of registration in the industrial park, but in fact some benefits, such as exemption from income tax, become available only after the completion of the construction of resident plants - after 2 or 3 years.

"In other words, it turns out that residents enjoy all the benefits not for 7 years, but only for 4 or 5 years. Therefore, it was proposed to extend the grace period to 10 years," he said.

All industrial parks in Azerbaijan operate under the "Sumgayit Chemical-Industrial Park" CJSC. The country has 5 industrial parks - Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Balakhani Industrial Park, Garadagh Industrial Park, Mingachevir Industrial Park and Pirallahi industrial Park.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran signs deals to export wood products to Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan
Economy news 4 August 16:03
US, Europe support for TAP shows their trust in Azerbaijan: expert
Oil&Gas 4 August 14:09
Azerbaijan Grand Prix named best race of 2018
Society 4 August 14:02
Azerbaijani oil prices drop on August 3
Oil&Gas 4 August 13:38
Azercell’s Barama Center bids farewell to its graduates
ICT 4 August 12:41
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 68 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 August 10:09
Latest
Plane carrying bodies of journalists killed in CAR lands in Moscow
Russia 07:28
New severe Ebola outbreak hits eastern Congo killing at least 33
Other News 06:15
Venezuela's Maduro target of drone 'attack,' but unharmed: government
Other News 05:19
Second plane crashes in Swiss Alps on Saturday
Other News 04:21
Islamic State says it carried out Afghan Shi'ite mosque bombing
Other News 03:33
Family of four killed in small plane crash in Swiss forest (Updated)
Europe 02:51
Car bomb attack injures 6 security personnel in southern Yemen
Arab World 02:21
Boko Haram attack leaves 5 dead in Nigerian village
Other News 01:23
Over 110 student protesters wounded in clashes with police in Bangladesh
Other News 00:25