Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran grows by 70%

12 August 2018 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran to implement finance agreement with China over rice paddies
Business 10:51
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kazakh city of Aktau
Politics 10:19
Foreign ministers of Caspian littoral states discuss Summit preparations (PHOTO)
Politics 01:23
CNPC overtakes Total share in Iran gas project
Business 11 August 20:39
Iran Guardian Council approves amendments to AML Law
Politics 11 August 18:16
Iran’s exports to Kenya on rise
Business 11 August 18:12
Latest
Iran to implement finance agreement with China over rice paddies
Business 10:51
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kazakh city of Aktau
Politics 10:19
Deal on Caspian Sea's legal status to ban foreign warships entirely – Rouhani
Politics 09:49
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan over 80 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
Six killed in bomb attack in Burkina Faso
Other News 08:45
School bus with 42 on board flips after hit-and-run on New Jersey Turnpike, police say
US 08:25
On measures for reduction of dependence on import of butter in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:00
Czech pilot dies in ultralight plane crash
Europe 07:29
Prices in Baku real estate market up
Economy news 07:00