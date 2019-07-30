Ranking of exporters in non-oil sector of Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijani companies exported non-oil products worth $979 million in January-June 2019, Trend reports referring to the Export Review for July published by the country’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

These companies exported goods worth $852 million in January-June 2018, which is 15 percent less than the figures for this year.

The volume of the exports of leading state exporters in January-June 2019 amounted to $262 million, while that of leading private companies equalled to $272.8 million.

Ranking of companies in terms of non-oil exports in January-June 2019:

Company Volume of exports (million USD) in January-June 2019 Volume of exports (million USD) in January-June 2018 SOCAR Department of Marketing and Economic Operations 112.6 102 Azerenerji OJSC 51.8 54.2 Azeraluminium LLC 39.8 0 AzerGold CJSC 30.4 17 Azerpambiq Agroindustrial Complex CJSC 11.5 0 Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC 8.4 8.4 CTS-AGRO LLC 5.8 10.1 Azertutun LLC 0.59 0

($1 = 1.7 AZN on July 30)

