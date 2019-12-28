Azerbaijan outlines risks in agricultural insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has included a number of risks in the agricultural insurance system in connection with the beginning of its implementation, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Some natural disasters were determined as insurance risks to be included in the agricultural insurance system.

Earthquakes

Azerbaijan’s territory as a whole is considered a seismic zone. The Absheron Peninsula, the mountainous part of Shirvan (especially Shamakhi), Sheki-Zagatala zone, Ganja and its southern environs are classified as seismic zones.

The earthquakes affect livestock and poultry. Seeds and feed are destroyed while great damage is caused to such agricultural sectors as irrigation, crop production, livestock and poultry during the earthquakes.

Landslides

Landslide zones in Azerbaijan cover Ismayilli, Agsu, Shemakhi and other areas, as well as the Absheron peninsula. In agriculture, landslides lead to the destruction of farms, storage facilities, as well as orchards and fields, irrigation systems, especially those located on mountain slopes.

Hurricanes and storms

Hurricanes and storms are widely spread in the country’s western part, especially in the Ganja-Gazakh region. Hurricanes frequently occur in Agdash, Goychay and Zardab districts.

Hail

Azerbaijan is one of the countries most affected by hail. In agriculture, hail can lead to damage or destruction of plants, fruits, animals and other serious consequences.

Fires

Forest or steppe fire is a widespread natural phenomenon in dry periods.

Plant diseases and phyto-pests

Plant diseases and pests are dangerous for plants and plant products.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news