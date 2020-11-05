Demand for safe-online shopping increases amid pandemic in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5

The shipping company USA2GEORGIA considers that the demand for safe - online shopping has increased amid pandemic, but this period is not favorable for business, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Salome Zakaidze, Marketing Communications Manager of the company said, that the shipping companies faced many difficulties during this period.

“Demand has really increased - for safe shopping amid pandemic, but the growth is not significant. This period is not favorable for business, because transportation tariffs by the airlines are significantly increased. However, the price of transportation for our customers remains unchanged. Consequently, it is quite difficult for freight forwarding companies to overcome this common crisis. However, our company tries to offer usual comfort to loyal customers by placing service centers in different cities in order to avoid the cost of internal transportation (regional courier service),” Zakaidze said.

According to her, USA2GEORGIA has expanded its chain and added 2 branches outside Tbilisi - in Rustavi and Kutaisi.

