New apartments to be added to Azerbaijan's mortgage fund base

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

New apartments will be added to the base of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

This was announced at an online conference of the fund related to rental housing mechanisms, Trend reports.

It was pointed out during the conference, there are 983 apartments in the fund’s base, and the base is expected to soon be replenished. It is planned to add especially apartments located in the ninth microdistrict and on Babek Avenue in Baku.

The sale of housing on Babek Avenue will be carried out for an amount starting from 1,350 manat ($794.1) per square meter, and in the ninth micro-district - starting from 1,380 manat ($811.7) per square meter.

Citizens wishing to take advantage of the rental mechanism with the obligation to sell residential premises can submit an online application on the e-gov.az website.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 30)

---

