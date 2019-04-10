Azerbaijan to provide fuel for Istanbul’s new airport

10 April 2019 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state-owned SOCAR company has won a tender for providing the new Istanbul airport with fuel, Trend reports referring to the company.

The company participated in the tender under the brand name SOCAR Aviation.

Murad Erdogan, director of SOCAR Turkey [branch of the Azerbaijani state-owned company in Turkey], says that the company will provide the airport with 700,000 tons of fuel annually for 5 years.

