SOFAZ discloses revenues from Shah Deniz, ACG

Oil&Gas 4 November 2021 19:37 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Mersin port since early 2021 Turkey 20:07
Turkmenistan eyes to reduce methane emissions - deputy PM Turkmenistan 19:52
EBRD welcomes more Azerbaijani cities’ joining its Green Cities program (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 19:42
SOFAZ discloses revenues from Shah Deniz, ACG Oil&Gas 19:37
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Zonguldak port Turkey 19:28
Azerbaijan names schools, lyceums in honor of national heroes and heroes of Second Karabakh War Society 19:11
Sangachal terminal increases Shah Deniz gas exports Oil&Gas 19:07
ICGB licensed for natural gas transmission for territory of Bulgaria Oil&Gas 18:54
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to issue new banknotes Economy 18:25
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for Tekirdag port in 9M2021 Turkey 18:25
Kazakhstan to see further decline in net export of energy resources in 2021 - IHS Markit Oil&Gas 18:25
Global Baku Forum especially important amid COVID-19 pandemic – Romanian ex-PM (Exclusive) Politics 18:04
Climate change situation to worsen if necessary steps not taken - former Israeli PM Politics 18:03
Emirates to launch daily Tel Aviv - Dubai flights Arab World 17:56
Uzbekistan, Turkey strike deal to co-op on thermal power production Uzbekistan 17:51
China, Russia will continue to work on settlement of Iranian nuclear problem - ministry Other News 17:39
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to new 19-month low US 17:37
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan establish joint investment fund Uzbekistan 17:36
Euro zone business growth slipped to six-month low in Oct as price pressures soared Europe 17:35
Azerbaijan increases imports of Turkish chemical products Turkey 17:34
Turkmennebit announces open tender for repair of gas turbine engines Tenders 17:34
UAE targets 25% of global hydrogen fuel market by 2030 Arab World 17:27
It is important to find ways to build long-term peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 17:23
We must try to prevent shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in any given part of the world - Former UK PM Politics 17:18
US can play a role in achieving peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia - former ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 17:18
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli associated gas deliveries to SOCAR soar Oil&Gas 17:15
Armenia tried to appropriate Albanian churches - head of Albanian-Udi community Society 17:10
bp reveals number of completed wells at ACG Oil&Gas 17:05
Nar launches “Long live Azerbaijan” communications dedicated to Victory day! (PHOTO) Society 17:01
Turkmenistan develops method of producing lightweight sulfur concrete Turkmenistan 17:01
Azerbaijan to issue commemorative banknotes, coins in connection with Victory Day (PHOTO) Economy 16:46
Uzbekistan to host financial and banking forum of CIS countries Uzbekistan 16:46
EU intends to allocate targeted grants to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:41
Second panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts (PHOTO) Politics 16:37
GDP growth in Azerbaijan stronger than expected - EBRD Oil&Gas 16:36
Azerbaijan highly appreciates recent positive messages from Iran – FM Politics 16:28
President Ilham Aliyev receives former Israeli foreign minister Politics 16:27
Turkey’s 10M2021 export of leather goods to Azerbaijan increases Turkey 16:22
President Ilham Aliyev receives former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko Politics 16:19
Turkmenistan launches production of spare parts for agricultural machinery Business 16:05
Uzbekneftegaz obtains industrial gas inflow from well at field in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:02
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15:47
Pope appeals to participants of VIII Global Baku Forum Politics 15:44
Global Baku Forum important for discussing topical issues in post-COVID period - UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 15:41
Azerbaijan confirms 2,706 more COVID-19 cases, 1,937 recoveries Society 15:40
Turkey and Azerbaijan thinking about new projects in region - Binali Yildirim Politics 15:39
Turkey reveals exports of ready-made garments to Azerbaijan 10M2021 Turkey 15:39
Turkey discloses number of docking ships at Aliaga port for 9M2021 Turkey 15:39
Prestige of VIII Global Baku Forum associated with President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership qualities - US analyst Politics 15:26
Int’l community must make more efforts to achieve peace, stability - President of Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs Politics 15:24
Number of passenger planes received by Iran's Bandar Abbas International Airport increases Transport 15:24
Turkey shares cargo traffic stats for Mersin port in 9M2021 Turkey 15:24
Turkey reveals number of ships docking at Kocaeli port in 9M2021 Turkey 15:24
Value of Turkish electrical goods export to Azerbaijan up in October 2021 Turkey 15:24
Certain reforms need to be conducted at UN - former secretary-general of Arab League Politics 15:23
Cambodian PM congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day Politics 15:21
Global Baku Forum can help find ways forward in uneven COVID-19 vaccination issue - Former US Ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 15:20
Witnessing Azerbaijan’s dev't, no doubt President Ilham Aliyev’s plans on reconstruction of liberated lands to be realized - Petre Roman Politics 15:09
Iran, Kenya to expand economic ties Business 14:58
Iran's government to invest in IRENEX Oil&Gas 14:53
Iran sees record number of registered for National Housing Movement Construction 14:48
Russia, Iran denies claims over restrictions that limit gas extraction from Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 14:44
Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize after border delimitation - FM Politics 14:43
Activities in Iran’s Anzali port down Transport 14:38
Uzbek Kapitalbank announces tender for repair works on its branch Tenders 14:31
Georgia, Germany to discuss economic co-op Georgia 14:29
Iran looking for solution to prevent rising unemployment Business 14:09
Iran releases imported home appliances from customs warehouses Business 14:06
Azerbaijan shows footage from Tekdam village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 14:05
Mechanism for implementation of UN resolutions must be strengthened - co-chairperson of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center Politics 14:04
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 14:01
Failure to have resolutions complied with, undermines UN's credibility - Azerbaijan's FM Politics 14:00
Iranian private companies to build electricity line for Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:00
It is necessary to ensure fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide – Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:59
New co-chair of OSCE MG from France appointed Politics 13:54
Iran repairs several power plants Oil&Gas 13:53
bp’s output at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli down y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:44
COVID-19 vaccine distribution must be equal and fair - President of 75th UN General Assembly Politics 13:36
OIC ex-Sec-Gen hopes for former refugees to return to liberated Azerbaijani lands soon Politics 13:36
Electricity generation at Kazakhstan's wind farms to exceed hydropower volume - IHS Markit Kazakhstan 13:35
Fact that liberated territories were razed to ground is manifestation of barbarism - President Aliyev Politics 13:27
Reps of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community visit village in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO) Society 13:24
All countries must unite in fight against COVID-19 - aide to Azerbaijani president Society 13:19
Azerbaijan discloses number of restored buildings damaged by Armenians in Aghjabadi Society 13:13
Iran discloses money needed for laying of highways in Ardabil Province Construction 13:12
Kazakhstan's coal mining company opens tender for purchase of power plant Tenders 13:12
Azerbaijan ready to start peace talks, sign peace treaty with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:07
First panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts (PHOTO) Politics 13:01
Fitch predicts changes in revenue of Uzbek Enter Engineering company Uzbekistan 13:01
“FUTURE IS NOW” (PHOTO) Society 13:00
bp updates on progress in ACE project Oil&Gas 12:59
Substantial export growth to boost Turkmenistan's GDP growth - EBRD Business 12:58
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Charak port soars Transport 12:57
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Kocaeli port in 9M2021 Turkey 12:56
Iran sees increase in load/unload operations at its Chabahar port Transport 12:55
In countries where Azerbaijani gas is supplied, there is no gas price crisis, no one froze from cold - President Aliyev Politics 12:51
Number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia rises by 1,195 per day Russia 12:39
Number of licenses issued in Iran’s mining sector increases Business 12:39
EBRD shares its forecast on Georgia’s economic growth Georgia 12:38
EBRD confirms recovery of Uzbekistan's economy Uzbekistan 12:37
