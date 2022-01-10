Azerbaijani oil exports via BTC to decrease m-o-m

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.10

Azerbaijani oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline are expected to decrease in February 2022, as compared to January, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The schedule seen by Reuters shows that Azerbaijani BTC crude oil exports from Turkey's Ceyhan port was set at 14.72 million barrels in February from 17.27 million barrels in January.

Reportedly, the grade's loadings will decline by 5.6 percent in February on a daily basis compared with January's loading plan.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil export pipeline, operated by bp, earlier achieved a significant milestone by carrying 500 million tonnes of oil in total from the Sangachal terminal near Baku across Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to Ceyhan. The milestone was achieved on 12 December 2021, when the 500 millionth tonne of Caspian crude flowed through the pipeline, was loaded on the 4922nd tanker named Nordorse, which was a joint SOCAR lifting, and departed for Trieste (Italy).

The BTC Co. shareholders are: bp (30.1 percent); AzBTC (25 percent); MOL (8.9 percent); Equinor (8.71 percent); TPAO (6.53 percent); Eni (5 percent); Total (5 percent), ITOCHU (3.4 percent); INPEX (2.5 percent), ExxonMobil (2.5 percent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 percent).

