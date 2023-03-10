Kazakhstan to launch oil supply through Azerbaijan this year - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The transportation of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan will begin this year, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko said at a briefing, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

"The transportation of Kazakh oil through in the direction of Aktau - Baku will start in 2023," he said.

The deputy minister also noted that Kazakhstan already exports its oil through Russia, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the Atyrau-Samara pipeline, the Makhachkala-Aktau direction.

Meanwhile, earlier, Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, said that Kazakhstan will begin transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil through Azerbaijan in early 2023.

"We now have an agreement to transport 1.5 million tons of oil through Baku - Tbilisi - Ceyhan from January 1, 2023. At the same time, we envisage a further growth to 6-6.5 million tons. Pilot shipments by rail towards Batumi and Uzbekistan have already begun, while the number of tank cars was doubled," Smailov said.