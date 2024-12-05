Azerbaijani oil price climbs high

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on December 4 increased by $0.26, finding its place at $76.31 per barrel as it sailed into the Italian port of Augusta, a figure that shimmered against its predecessor, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went up by $0.26 (to $75.04 per barrel).

The price of URALS was $61.48 per barrel, $0.08 more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.08 on December 4, compared to the previous indication, to $74.94.

The official exchange rate on December 5 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel