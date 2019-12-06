WB considering financing of part of North-South Transport Corridor in Azerbaijan

6 December 2019 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The World Bank (WB) and the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC discussed the bank’s participation in financing the project of reconstructing the Alat-Astara railway line, which is part of the North-South International Transport Corridor, Trend reports on Dec. 6 referring to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The parties actively discussed the prospects and priorities for mutual cooperation. The views on institutional and structural reforms being carried out in the direction of strengthening the management system, improving the financial situation and achieving high operational efficiency were exchanged.

World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus emphasized the importance of further strengthening of bilateral ties.

Molineus stressed that the large-scale work is being carried out in Azerbaijan to expand transport and logistics capabilities and increase transit potential.

Country Manager for the World Bank Azerbaijan Office Naveed Naqvi also attended the meeting.

The WB is one of the international financial institutions issuing the loans to the developing countries. One of the main goals of these loans is the implementation of economic programs. The WB is also collaborating with the Azerbaijani government in carrying out structural reforms.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
World Bank inks agreement with IFAS in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 5 December 16:00
World Bank revises down 2020 oil price forecasts
Oil&Gas 4 December 15:27
Meeting on International North-South Transport Corridor project held in Baku
Business 29 November 14:14
North-South International Transport Corridor to decrease rail transport time
Business 28 November 19:52
Routes of passenger trains supplied by Stadler to Azerbaijan disclosed
Business 28 November 18:20
Javid Gurbanov: Creation of Int’l North-South Transport Corridor - historic event
Economy 28 November 15:12
Latest
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation signs memorandum on development of sericulture with Uzbek company
Economy 18:05
Peter Tase: Tree planting campaign in Azerbaijan should be example for other countries
Politics 17:57
Prices of some basic goods decline in Iran
Business 17:57
Germany to support Kazakhstan in low-carbon economy strategy dev't
Business 17:53
Uzbekistan plans to chair SCO in 2022
Business 17:51
Renault ranks first in Turkey’s car market
Turkey 17:48
Azerbaijani MPs to attend Euronest PA session in Tbilisi
Politics 17:45
Euro zone banks repay 147 billion euros in ECB loans before new auction
Europe 17:41
10 dairy farms to be built in northern Kazakhstan
Construction 17:38