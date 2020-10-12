Azerbaijani Central Bank unveils amount of manat attracted for deposit auction
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) attracted 100 million manat ($58.8 million) at the deposit auction, Trend reports with reference to CBA.
According to the CBA, on October 12, 2020, CBA held another deposit auction, attracting 100 million manat, and the offer during the auction amounted to 579.6 million manat ($340.9 million).
The weighted average rate during the auction was at the level of 6.01 percent.
The funds were raised for a period of 14 days.
CBA began holding deposit auctions in June 2016.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Oct. 12)
