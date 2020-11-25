Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.0246 manat respectively for Nov. 25.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies Nov.25, 2020 Nov.24, 2020 Oct.25, 2020 Nov.25, 2019 Daily difference Monthly difference Annual difference 1 US dollar 1 USD 17 17 17 17 0 0 0 1 euro 1 EUR 20246 20137 20063 18737 00109 00183 01509 1 Australian dollar 1 AUD 00225 00224 00222 00266 00001 00003 -00041 1 Argentine peso 1 ARS 02124 02153 02136 02975 -00029 -00012 -00851 100 Belarus rubles 1 BYN 12509 12431 12091 1155 00078 00418 00959 1 Brazil real 1 BRL 00211 00212 00218 00284 -00001 -00007 -00073 1 UAE dirham 1 AED 06656 0666 06687 08286 -00004 -00031 -01630 1 South African rand 1 ZAR 03163 03128 0304 04052 00035 00123 -00889 100 South Korean won 100 KRW 04628 04628 04628 04628 0 0 0 1 Czech koruna 1 CZK 01119 01104 01048 01157 00015 00071 -00038 1 Chilean peso 100 CLP 01537 01531 015 01444 00006 00037 00093 1 Chinese yuan 1 CNY 00774 00766 00737 00735 00008 00037 00039 1 Danish krone 1 DKK 02199 02205 02183 02128 -00006 00016 00071 1 Georgian lari 1 GEL 02585 02583 02544 02416 00002 00041 00169 1 Hong Kong dollar 1 HKD 0272 02705 02696 02508 00015 00024 00212 1 Indian rupee 1 INR 05136 05135 05273 05716 00001 -00137 -00580 1 British pound 1 GBP 02193 02193 02194 02172 0 -00001 00021 100 Indonesian rupiah 100 IDR 0023 00229 00231 00237 00001 -00001 -00007 100 Iranian rials 100 IRR 22714 22658 22204 2184 00056 00510 00874 1 Swedish krona 1 SEK 0012 0012 00116 00121 0 00004 -00001 1 Swiss franc 1 CHF 0004 0004 0004 0004 0 0 0 1 Israeli shekel 1 ILS 01994 01973 01936 01766 00021 00058 00228 1 Canadian dollar 1 CAD 18667 18629 18732 17057 00038 -00065 01610 1 Kuwaiti dinar 1 KWD 05102 05082 0503 04897 00020 00072 00205 1 Kazakh tenge 1 KZT 13076 13027 1293 12785 00049 00146 00291 1 Kyrgyz som 1 KGS 55578 55611 55614 55963 -00033 -00036 -00385 100 Lebanese pounds 100 LBP 0004 0004 0004 00044 0 0 -00004 1 Malaysian ringgit 1 MYR 0021 00201 0021 00234 00009 0 -00024 1 Mexican peso 1 MXP 01126 01121 01123 01123 00005 00003 00003 1 Moldovan leu 1 MDL 0416 04153 04097 0407 00007 00063 00090 1 Egyptian pound 1 EGP 00849 00847 00809 00879 00002 00040 -00030 1 Norwegian krone 1 NOK 00988 00988 00997 00976 0 -00009 00012 100 Uzbek soums 100 UZS 01084 01087 01081 01055 -00003 00003 00029 1 Polish zloty 1 PLN 01915 01887 01833 01858 00028 00082 00057 1 Russian ruble 1 RUB 00164 00164 00164 00179 0 0 -00015 1 Singapore dollar 1 SGD 04537 04505 04382 0436 00032 00155 00177 1 Saudi riyal 1 SAR 1267 12649 12519 12462 00021 00151 00208 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF) 1 SDR 04533 04533 04533 04533 0 0 0 1 Turkish lira 1 TRY 24217 2427 24117 23379 -00053 00100 00838 1 Taiwan dollar 1 TWD 00596 00596 00593 00557 0 00003 00039 1 Tajik somoni 1 TJS 01504 01504 01644 01755 0 -00140 -00251 1 New Turkmen manat 1 TMM 04857 04857 04857 04857 0 0 0 1 Ukrainian hryvna 1 UAH 006 00599 00601 00705 00001 -00001 -00105 100 Japanese yen 100 JPY 16275 16256 16238 15634 00019 00037 00641 1 New Zealand dollar 1 NZD 11872 11845 11335 10918 00027 00537 00954

---

