Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Nov. 15 1,7 Nov. 22 1,7 Nov. 16 1,7 Nov. 23 1,7 Nov. 17 1,7 Nov. 24 1,7 Nov. 18 1,7 Nov. 25 1,7 Nov. 19 1,7 Nov. 26 1,7 Average weekly 1,7 Average weekly 1,7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.1907 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0216 and amounted to 1.9103.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Nov. 15 1,9479 Nov. 22 1,9169 Nov. 16 1,9349 Nov. 23 1,9100 Nov. 17 1,9205 Nov. 24 1,9105 Nov. 18 1,9257 Nov. 25 1,9065 Nov. 19 1,9305 Nov. 26 1,9076 Average weekly 1,9319 Average weekly 1,9103

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained decreased by 0.0007 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0228. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0005.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Nov. 15 0,0234 Nov. 22 0,0232 Nov. 16 0,0235 Nov. 23 0,0227 Nov. 17 0,0232 Nov. 24 0,0229 Nov. 18 0,0234 Nov. 25 0,0227 Nov. 19 0,0233 Nov. 26 0,0225 Average weekly 0,0233 Average weekly 0,0228

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0114 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0. 1434. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0186 manat (11.5 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Nov. 15 0,1692 Nov. 22 0,1521 Nov. 16 0,1686 Nov. 23 0,1489 Nov. 17 0,1631 Nov. 24 0,1334 Nov. 18 0,1565 Nov. 25 0,1421 Nov. 19 0,1528 Nov. 26 0,1407 Average weekly 0,162 Average weekly 0,1434

