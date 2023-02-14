Iranian currency rates for February 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to February 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,003 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 14 Iranian rial on February 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,963 50,667 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,605 45,408 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,045 4,009 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,154 4,114 1 Danish krone DKK 6,041 6,022 1 Indian rupee INR 509 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,226 136,919 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,572 15,520 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,644 31,960 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,463 31,465 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,700 26,504 1 South African rand ZAR 2,352 2,353 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,229 2,232 1 Russian ruble RUB 573 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,242 28,986 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,590 31,572 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,289 40,387 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,755 31,799 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,767 8,773 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,156 6,178 100 Thai baths THB 124,120 124,694 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,628 9,698 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,964 33,156 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,003 44,801 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,296 9,316 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,791 16,634 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,762 2,777 1 Afghan afghani AFN 469 469 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,802 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,702 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,695 77,128 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,033 4,045 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 327,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,007 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 454,000-457,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 486,000-489,000 rials.

