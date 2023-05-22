Iranian currency rates for May 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to May 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,432 rials.

Currency Rial on May 22 Rial on May 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,276 52,279 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,680 46,682 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,959 3,968 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,836 3,847 1 Danish krone DKK 6,095 6,095 1 Indian rupee INR 508 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,277 136,288 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,713 14,713 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,423 30,443 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,375 5,374 1 Omani rial OMR 109,065 109,065 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,110 31,125 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,403 26,379 1 South African rand ZAR 2,167 2,162 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,121 2,121 1 Russian ruble RUB 522 522 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,205 3,205 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,915 27,914 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,233 31,239 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,116 39,117 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,368 1,368 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,675 31,670 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,758 8,761 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,983 5,990 100 Thai baths THB 122,399 122,395 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,257 9,257 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,681 31,632 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,432 45,445 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,375 9,374 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,575 16,575 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,823 2,819 1 Afghan afghani AFN 480 480 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,700 24,700 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,478 75,477 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,843 3,843 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,004

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,125 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,478 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 515,000-518,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 557,000-560,000 rials.

