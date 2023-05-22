Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for May 22

Finance Materials 22 May 2023 10:28 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for May 22

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to May 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,432 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 22

Rial on May 21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,276

52,279

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,680

46,682

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,959

3,968

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,836

3,847

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,095

6,095

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,277

136,288

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,713

14,713

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,423

30,443

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,375

5,374

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,065

109,065

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,110

31,125

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,403

26,379

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,167

2,162

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,121

2,121

1 Russian ruble

RUB

522

522

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,205

3,205

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,915

27,914

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,233

31,239

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,116

39,117

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,368

1,368

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,675

31,670

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,758

8,761

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,983

5,990

100 Thai baths

THB

122,399

122,395

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,257

9,257

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,681

31,632

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,432

45,445

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,375

9,374

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,575

16,575

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,823

2,819

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

480

480

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,700

24,700

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,478

75,477

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,843

3,843

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

12,004

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,125 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,478 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 515,000-518,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 557,000-560,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more